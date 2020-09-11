Advertisement

Ex-officers blame one another, seek own trials in Floyd’s death

Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say that each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday to address several issues, including whether there will be a joint trial in the case. Other issues that will be argued include defense requests to move the trial away from Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was Black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other counts, and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic is changing commemorations of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

National

‘Evacuate now:’ Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10 percent of the 4.2 million people in the state, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.

National Politics

Trump: Harris presidency would be 'insult to our country'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Sen. Kamala Harris should never be the first woman president.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Since 2016, at least 1,500 reviews have been written about more than 70 AmazonBasics products complaining they explode, catch on fire, melt or cause electrical malfunctions.

Latest News

National

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.

National

Rights group asserts ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was forcibly taken

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Paul Rusesabagina inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” after saving people from genocide and is now accused of terrorism in Rwanda.

National Politics

Pompeo says Afghan negotiations likely to be ‘contentious’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is warning that much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistan’s warring parties are likely to be “contentious.”

National

10 dead as California fire becomes deadliest of year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ADAM BEAM and BRIAN MELLEY
A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state’s deadliest blaze of the year.

National Politics

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign, drawing President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to pay respects at the same memorial without crossing paths.

National

Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Catastrophic conditions along the west coast due to major wildfires.