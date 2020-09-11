Advertisement

East Lansing’s Hannah Center returns

(WILX News 10)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation and Arts (ELPRA) has announced its preliminary plan to partially re-open the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC).

The decision was made due to the new executive orders (2020-175 and 2020-176) from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, allowing for some indoor recreational activity with safety precautions in place.

The initial re-opening plan will include three phases and was developed to keep both staff and community members safe. Additional phases of re-opening are expected to be implemented later. Patrons will be required to participate in a health screening at the front desk and wear a face covering inside the facility at all times, with some limited exceptions. Face coverings will not be required when swimming or in the locker room showers.

The ELHCC preliminary re-opening plan may be revised and current target dates are subject to change. Community members with questions can contact the ELHCC at (517) 333-2580 ext. 0.

Monday, Sept. 21:

• The fitness center and gymnasiums will re-open during this phase. The gymnasiums will only be used for activities where physical distancing is possible. Drop-in basketball, pickleball and other competitive sports will not be permitted at this point. Patrons are asked to make reservations in advance for the fitness center by calling (517) 333-2580 ext. 0.

• Patrons can visit ELHCC’s Facebook page or website to learn more about online and in-person (outdoor and indoor) fitness classes that are currently being offered.

• The main use of the ELHCC during this phase will be for remote learning programs for elementary school age children. Learn more by calling (517) 319-6979.

Monday, Sept. 28:

• The swimming pool and locker/shower facilities will re-open during this phase with limited occupancy. Patrons will need to make reservations in advance by calling (517) 333-2580 ext. 0.

Swim classes will also begin during this phase (for both ELPRA and East Lansing Prime Time).

• East Lansing Prime Time offices will re-open to the public during this phase. Call (517) 337-1731 for additional information.

Monday, Nov. 2:

• Classroom reservations (for community groups, organizations, etc.) will begin during this phase.

The ELHCC’s initial hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. The swimming pool hours will differ from ELHCC’s hours and will be posted soon on the City’s website.

