COVID-19 cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 11, Michigan health officials have reported 1,313 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 110,832 cases and 6,578 deaths.

Clinton County reports 508 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 498 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,370 cases and 42 deaths.

Jackson County reports 895 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 441 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

