COVID-19 cases in Michigan

(kaley skaggs)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 11, Michigan health officials have reported 1,313 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 110,832 cases and 6,578 deaths.

Clinton County reports 508 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 498 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,370 cases and 42 deaths.

Jackson County reports 895 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 441 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

