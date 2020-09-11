Advertisement

Consumer advisory issued for Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers

(source: Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Order for Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer. The orders prohibit the sale or use of hand sanitizers sold as Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizer stating, ‘Formulated with 70 percent of alcohol with aloe and glycerin’.

The orders were issued after finding the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act. These products should no longer be used, and must be immediately removed from store shelves or other product displays, and no longer be offered for sale.

“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing COVID-19. They must have a minimum of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Laboratory Division Director. “Working to ensure that Michiganders are getting what they pay for is a hallmark of consumer protection. It’s especially vital right now for MDARD to be conducting marketplace sampling of hand sanitizers.”

MDARD discovered, in the course of a marketplace investigation, that the Vlanc+Piür hand sanitizers did not in fact contain the 70 percent ethyl alcohol they advertised, but instead had less than 60 percent. That percentage disparity is the difference between a hand sanitizer that can kill COVID-19 and one that cannot.

The department’s Weights and Measures section is conducting additional sampling of various hand sanitizers to ensure they meet the minimum criteria to protect public health.

“Michiganders who have been using Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizer to help protect themselves from COVID-19 should monitor their health closely and seek testing if they develop symptoms of the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These include signs of respiratory illness such as cough, fever and shortness of breath or other symptoms such as fatigue, headache, new loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting.”

The Stop-Use and Stop-Removal Orders means no Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers can be sold or used in the State of Michigan as of September 11, 2020. Consumers can visit www.michigan.gov/mdard and for photos of the product labels.

