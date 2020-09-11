Back to Learning: Where to find WiFi for virtual learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the new year kicks off in schools across the state, virtual learning will be difficult for families to adjust to — especially for those without WiFi or who struggle to connect with the internet.

According to the Michigan Department of Education, over 70% of the state’s students are using internet devices for school work, but more than 28% of students are living in homes without internet access. The Michigan Public Service Commission is promoting its WiFi map, marking places where there is public internet that anyone can connect to. The hotspot map launched earlier this summer.

To find free internet access points go to the map and enter your address under “locate WiFi hotspots”.

The map then provides the address where the WiFi is available as well as the network’s name, where to get the password, and possible parking information.

Most of these hotspots are colleges, public libraries, or city halls.

The WiFi map can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.

