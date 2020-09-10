Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

-NEW YORK (AP) - Women’s semifinals are on tap Thursday at the U.S. Open. Serena Williams will play Victoria Azarenka in a rematch of the 2012 and 2013 U.S Open finals won by Williams.

Williams is closing in on what would be her seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title overall. She has made it to the semifinals in each of her past 11 appearances in New York. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion on a 10-match winning streak and back in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in seven years. Williams leads Azarenka 18-4 head-to-head.

Williams, who turns 39 later this month, is coming off two three-set comeback victories in a row and hit 20 aces in her win against Tsvetana Pironkova in the quarterfinals. Williams was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows each of the past two years; she lost to Naomi Osaka in the 2018 final. That was one of Osaka’s two Grand Slam titles.

Osaka faces Jennifer Brady in Thursday’s other semifinal. Brady is a 25-year-old from Pennsylvania who helped UCLA win a college championship. This is the farthest she has advanced at any major tournament until this week. She and Osaka have played twice, each winning once by a 6-4, 6-4 score, although Brady’s victory came six years ago.

Also on the schedule Thursday is the men’s doubles final, with Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic playing Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.