Whitmer’s emergency law debated at state Supreme Court

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers has reached the Michigan Supreme Court.

Justices heard hours of arguments on Wednesday about whether the governor made illegal decisions without input from the legislature. She has ordered virus-related restrictions under a 1945 law granting the power to declare emergencies when public safety is at risk.

Republican critics are pointing to the 1976 law, saying lawmakers get a say in emergency declarations after 28 days.

