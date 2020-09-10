Advertisement

University of Michigan Under Fire For Non-POC Event

UofM Dearborn criticized for online gathering advertised for only white students.
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Zaria Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan-Dearborn is apologizing for creating segregated online student “cafes” for white people and those of color. Wednesday’s apology came after two virtual “cafe” events were held Tuesday that were advertised, with one saying it was for non-people of color to “gather and discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world.” The other was for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

Abed Ayoub, legal and policy director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said he understood the intention but “it could have been done better.”

In its apology, the university located near Detroit said terms used to describe these virtual events “were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

Community

Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Community

Group fed up with trash creates Pick Up Lansing volunteer effort

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
If you're interested in cleaning up the capital city, there are like-minded individuals looking for help.

Officers do the Hokey Pokey with seniors, showing attitude is "what it's all about"

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Officers from the Meridian Township Police Department visited an assisted living community Friday.

Latest News

Community

Teddy bear hunt gives neighborhood something to do during 'shelter in place' order

Updated: Mar. 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Ann Emmerich
A Lansing mom found a fun way to give her four-year-old son something to do, and get the neighborhood involved.

Community

East Lansing extends state of emergency declaration

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
East Lansing has extended its local state of emergency through 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

Community

Delhi Township extends state of emergency amid coronavirus

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
Delhi Township officials today extended its local state of emergency and announced all township buildings and facilities will remain closed to the public until April 13.

Community

UPDATE: MI Governor announces shelter-in-place order as COVID-19 cases climb

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By News 10
The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 23.

Community

City of Jackson closes playgrounds amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
The City of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds in the city until further notice to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Community

Jackson City Council holding special meeting Monday

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Sean Bradley
A special meeting of the Jackson City Council is set for 12:15 p.m. Monday.