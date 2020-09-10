Advertisement

U of M-Dearborn apologizes for setting up segregated online sites

U of M-Dearborn is apologizing for creating segregated online student “cafes” for white people and those of color.
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) -

The University of Michigan-Dearborn is apologizing for creating segregated online student “cafes” for white people and those of color.

Wednesday’s apology came after two virtual “cafe” events were held Tuesday that were advertised, with one saying it was for non-people of color to “gather and discuss their experience as students on campus and as non-POC in the world.” The other was for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Abed Ayoub, legal and policy director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, said he understood the intention but “it could have been done better.”

In its apology, the university located near Detroit said terms used to describe these virtual events “were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

