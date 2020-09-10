Two Michigan Center School District employees test positive for COVID-19

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - In a press release sent out Thursday Michigan Center School District announced that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result all school district buildings and programs will be closed Friday for deep cleaning and to assist the health department. Additionally students of all grade levels will transition to remote learning.

The school reports that a plan is in place, made with the assistance of the Health Department, to safely go back to in-person learning beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Some students and staff members have been informed that they must quarantine, and they will remain in the remote learning program until their quarantine ends.

In the release the identities or numbers of those who will have to quarantine were not released.

