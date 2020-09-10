Trump holds rally in Freeland

FREELAND, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight in Freeland, Mich. The rally comes amidst friction with Michigan’s Governor Whitmer over his handling of the pandemic.

The campaign did have a COVID-19 screening for guests to enter, including having their temperatures checked, free masks and hand sanitizer. Still, many in the crowd had taken off their masks as News 10 cameras viewed the event.

New 10′s Christiana Ford interviewed several attendees about how they felt about their safety at the event, and the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

Heather Johnson from Lapeer County said, “I’m not worried about contracting it. I’m healthy, if I get it I’m not worried about it. I would be concerned to pass it on to someone else but I’m not concerned for myself.”

All attendees had to agree to the risk of being at the event, and that they cannot hold the campaign nor the venue, AVFlight, liable for any health outcomes after the fact.

