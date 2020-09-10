Shepard Street to be closed on Sept. 14 due to construction work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Shepard Street from Michigan Avenue to Kalamazoo Street will be closed for milling and paving starting on Monday, Sept. 14.

The construction work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 23. Access to local area residences will be maintained.

Here are the detours:

Northbound Detour:

West on Kalamazoo Street

North on Pennsylvania Avenue

East on Michigan Avenue back to Shepard Street

Southbound Detour:

West on Michigan Avenue

South on Pennsylvania Avenue

East on Kalamazoo Street back to Shepard Street

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

