NFL Season To Begin

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The NFL opens its season Thursday night in Kansas City, where the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

The game features two teams intimately familiar with each other, and each led by dynamic, young quarterbacks in the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ') and the Texans' Deshaun Watson. The Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 hole to beat Houston in the divisional round of the playoffs, but both teams have changed plenty in the eight months since that January day.

The coronavirus pandemic effectively canceled the entire NFL offseason along with all four preseason games. That means their rematch at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first game for anybody since February. It also means the crowd at what is historically one of the toughest road venues in the league will be limited to about 17,000 fans, who must adhere to coronavirus restrictions requiring masks and social distancing.

This year, fans won’t be permitted to wear headdresses or face paint, traditions deemed offensive to Native Americans. The team also announced recently that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.