Advertisement

NFL Season To Begin

Due to the NFL Kickoff, Jeopardy II will not be airing on Thursday, and Jeopardy will be airing at 4:00 p.m. followed by NBC Nightly News at 4:30.
Due to the NFL Kickoff, Jeopardy II will not be airing on Thursday, and Jeopardy will be airing at 4:00 p.m. followed by NBC Nightly News at 4:30.(MGN)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The NFL opens its season Thursday night in Kansas City, where the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans.

The game features two teams intimately familiar with each other, and each led by dynamic, young quarterbacks in the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ') and the Texans' Deshaun Watson. The Chiefs rallied from a 24-0 hole to beat Houston in the divisional round of the playoffs, but both teams have changed plenty in the eight months since that January day.

The coronavirus pandemic effectively canceled the entire NFL offseason along with all four preseason games. That means their rematch at Arrowhead Stadium will be the first game for anybody since February. It also means the crowd at what is historically one of the toughest road venues in the league will be limited to about 17,000 fans, who must adhere to coronavirus restrictions requiring masks and social distancing.

This year, fans won’t be permitted to wear headdresses or face paint, traditions deemed offensive to Native Americans. The team also announced recently that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.

Latest News

Sports

British Boxing Great Minter Dies

Updated: 22 minutes ago
He was 69

Sports

Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Play continues throughout Thursday

Sports

Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Schedules posted at MHSAA website

Sports

Mason High School Announces Revised Football Schedule

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Each area team has lost three games

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/9/2020: Big Ten football

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Now legislators across the Midwest want the Big Ten to play football this fall. It’s getting late for that to happen but it does not appear to me that these 14 conference presidents are about to buckle even though the pressure ratchets up each week end as fans watch football played elsewhere in the country.

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: 20 hours ago
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: 20 hours ago
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
Players all wore number 21

Sports

Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

Updated: 20 hours ago
She got off to a slow start

Sports

Tigers Routed By Brewers

Updated: 20 hours ago
Another rough day for Tigers' pitcher Matt Boyd