MSU fraternities vote against ban on parties, Mayor Stephens shares concerns

View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University.
View of the Shaw Lane entrance sign at Michigan State University. (WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Aaron Stephens expresses his disappointment after Michigan State University fraternities voted against a temporary ban of social events during the pandemic.

Mayor Stephens took to his social media to share his concerns.

So as of late I have been informed that some of my posts are making it to the parents Facebook pages for MSU students,...

Posted by Aaron Stephens - Mayor of East Lansing on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

It is known that 17 fraternities voted this week to put a ban on social events. However, 11 fraternities voted against the ban- so it did not pass.

“The truth is that - these social gatherings are gonna be the place of most risk of spread and so it was important and I really hope they reconsider that vote,” he said.

Mayor Stephens hopes they will reconsider their vote for the safety of the community. He is also coming up with ways to encourage community members to wear their masks.

