MHSAA gives guidance on face coverings for fall sports

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, The Michigan High School Athletic Association provided member schools with guidance on the wearing of facial coverings for fall sports. Recently, Governor Whitmer announced the Executive Order 180; an order that outlines COVID-19 safety measures for those participating in organized sports.

Here are some things to know:

Face coverings may be worn, but student-athletes are not required to do so while in active participation in cross country, or golf and tennis. Face coverings are required in football, soccer, and volleyball. The term “active participation” is when an athlete is “in” the competition, warming up, or cooling down. For swimming and diving, face coverings are not necessary. The covering shall be worn at all other times when on-deck or in the facility.

In both indoor and outdoor practice and training sessions in all regions of the state, including Regions 6 and 8, these same rules apply.

Coaches, medical staff, game event staff, media members and those who come to watch sports must wear face coverings as well. Broadcasters and PA announcers are an exception to this requirement. However, broadcasters and announcers are required to wear their face covering at all other times.

Officials may wear face coverings on the field of play if they want to. Officials should wear face coverings upon arrival at a facility, before the competition, during intermissions and while leaving the facility. Remember that officials have no role in enforcing face covering requirements as this is a responsibility of school administrators.

Executive Order 180 does not define “facial coverings” for purposes of organized sports. Traditional cloth masks, gaiters, affixed helmet plastic shields and cloth helmet attachments located inside the face mask are not prohibited.

The facial covering should cover the nose and mouth.

The MHSAA plans on helping to assist schools in better understanding these requirements. Keep in mind that MHSAA has no authority to waive, ignore or change Executive Orders.

