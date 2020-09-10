MDHHS creates order to allow outdoor visits at residential facilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in residential care facilities such as nursing homes will soon be able to see visitors outdoors under a new order signed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon on Thursday.

MDHHS takes into account Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order, which temporarily restricts visits during the pandemic for the health and safety of residents, visitors and staff at health care, residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities. Based on Gov. Whitmer’s Nursing Home Preparedness Task Force, the new MDHHS order begins on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Limiting visitation has saved lives,” Gordon said. “And seeing loved ones in person is important for mental health. Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.”

In addition to the task force recommendations, other factors in the decision to expand visitation include decreasing COVID-19 cases as well as feedback from families and advocates.

On June 30, when MDHHS last expanded visitation, COVID-19 cases were going up. Viral spread has been stable for several weeks – and last week COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate facilities declined 19 percent from 83 to 67. To help areas with higher levels of risk, the order allows local health departments to stop visitation completely if necessary.

Even though outdoor visits can happen, facilities must ensure everyone follows the 6-feet social distancing rule. They must also have someone trained in infection control on site. Facilities must not have any new COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks.

To allow visitation, the facilities must do the following:

Accept visits by appointment only

Limit the number of visitors during each scheduled visit to two people or less

Exclude visitors who cannot or will not wear a face covering during the entire visit

Require visitors to maintain social distancing

Limit the number of overall visitors at the facility at any given time based upon space limitations and infection control capacity

Prohibit visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation having COVID-19

For more information on the emergency order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.