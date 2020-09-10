Advertisement

MDHHS creates order to allow outdoor visits at residential facilities

(MGN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in residential care facilities such as nursing homes will soon be able to see visitors outdoors under a new order signed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon on Thursday.

MDHHS takes into account Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order, which temporarily restricts visits during the pandemic for the health and safety of residents, visitors and staff at health care, residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities. Based on Gov. Whitmer’s Nursing Home Preparedness Task Force, the new MDHHS order begins on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

“Limiting visitation has saved lives,” Gordon said. “And seeing loved ones in person is important for mental health. Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.”

In addition to the task force recommendations, other factors in the decision to expand visitation include decreasing COVID-19 cases as well as feedback from families and advocates.

On June 30, when MDHHS last expanded visitation, COVID-19 cases were going up. Viral spread has been stable for several weeks – and last week COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate facilities declined 19 percent from 83 to 67. To help areas with higher levels of risk, the order allows local health departments to stop visitation completely if necessary.

Even though outdoor visits can happen, facilities must ensure everyone follows the 6-feet social distancing rule. They must also have someone trained in infection control on site. Facilities must not have any new COVID-19 cases within the last two weeks.

To allow visitation, the facilities must do the following:

  • Accept visits by appointment only
  • Limit the number of visitors during each scheduled visit to two people or less
  • Exclude visitors who cannot or will not wear a face covering during the entire visit
  • Require visitors to maintain social distancing
  • Limit the number of overall visitors at the facility at any given time based upon space limitations and infection control capacity
  • Prohibit visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation having COVID-19

For more information on the emergency order, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU fraternities vote against ban on parties, Mayor Stephens shares concerns

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Mayor Aaron Stephens expresses his disappointment after Michigan State University fraternities voted against a temporary ban of social events during the pandemic.

News

Trump holds rally in Freeland

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The campaign did have a COVID-19 screening for guests to enter, including having their temperatures checked.

News

Kiernan Brown withdraws plea, will go to jury trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Judge Aquilina stated that while she would die before Brown could be released under the plea deal, her children and grandchildren may not.

News

MHSAA gives guidance on face coverings for fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, The Michigan High School Athletic Association provided member schools with guidance on the wearing of facial coverings for fall sports.

Latest News

News

Two Michigan Center School District employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some students and staff members have been informed that they must quarantine.

News

Paramedics sue for licenses after ‘dead’ woman found alive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were present when a Detroit-area woman was determined to be dead, only to be declared alive later at a funeral home, are suing to stop their licenses from being suspended.

News

Gov. Whitmer: President Trump is “the biggest threat to the American people”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn’t hold back while criticizing President Donald Trump the same day he held a rally in Saginaw County.

News

Health officials confirm 924 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 10, Michigan health officials have reported 924 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 17 deaths.

News

Kiernan Brown sentencing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In court, Brown pleaded guilty to the murder of Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32.

News

Gov. Whitmer says state of emergency could last for "months”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Whitmer addressed what she believes will be the course for the near future.