Mason High School Announces Revised Football Schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School’s revised six game regular season football schedule has been announced beginning September 18th at Haslett. The following five Fridays are home against Eaton Rapids, at St. Johns, home for the next two games against Fowlerville and Lansing Catholic and at Williamston. Each team in the state is in the state tournament. Mason had a 9-1 record last season, the first unbeaten regular season in school history.

