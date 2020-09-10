Advertisement

US jobless claims reach 884,000 as layoffs remain elevated

In this April 30 ,2020 file photo, a barber shop shows closed and hiring sign during the COVID-19 in Chicago. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.
In this April 30 ,2020 file photo, a barber shop shows closed and hiring sign during the COVID-19 in Chicago. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs are stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

The latest figure released by the Labor Department Thursday still far exceeds the number who sought benefits in any week on record before this year.

The job market is improving fitfully as portions of the economy have reopened and companies are recalling some workers they had temporarily laid off. Employers have so far added back about half the record 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

But hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent. The recovery of those jobs will likely take longer to achieve. Jobless people typically find it harder to find work at a new company or in a new industry than to return to a previous employer.

The government also said Thursday that 13.4 million people are continuing to receive traditional jobless benefits, up from 13.3 million the previous week. The increase suggests that hiring isn’t occurring quickly enough to offset still-widespread layoffs.

Hiring will likely remain restrained as long as Americans are unable or reluctant to resume their normal habits of shopping, traveling, dining out and engaging in other commerce. The rate of reported infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was during the spring. Most analysts say the economy won’t likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is widely available.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story is below:

The U.S. government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs, which have remained elevated but have been declining as some sectors of the economy have rebounded in the months since the viral pandemic erupted.

The number of people who are seeking unemployment benefits each week still exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession in early spring.

The government’s August jobs report showed that the economy had recovered about half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are struggling. And millions of Americans are facing unemployment with diminished benefits.

The rate of confirmed viral infections has dropped over the past several weeks but remains well above where it was in the spring. Many analysts say the economy won’t likely be able to sustain a recovery until a vaccine is available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russia says West trying to victimize Moscow over Navalny

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating him said Monday that Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.

National

Assange extradition hearing paused over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The London hearing on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition from Britain to the United States was suspended Thursday because one of the lawyers may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

Texas fugitive wanted in Georgia deputy shooting captured

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been captured.

Latest News

State

Enbridge to Resume Pipeline Operations

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Zaria Phillips
Enbridge wins court approval to resume pipeline operations.

Politics

Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.

News

Gyms have reopened

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Some gyms like the YMCA are waiting before they open their doors. Others like “Live Long CrossFit” are opening right away.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is acknowledging he played down the projected impact of the deadly coronavrius early this year and says he meant to avoid creating a panic

National

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

National

Mother searches for son after California fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Western wildfires have killed at least six people.