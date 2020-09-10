News
LIVE: Governor Whitmer gives update on COVID-19
Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
Updated: 19 minutes ago
News
Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday
Updated: 1 hour ago
By
Spencer Soicher
President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
State
Enbridge to Resume Pipeline Operations
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Associated Press
Zaria Phillips
Enbridge wins court approval to resume pipeline operations.
Politics
Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan
Updated: 2 hours ago
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.
News
Gyms have reopened
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
WILX News 10
Some gyms like the YMCA are waiting before they open their doors. Others like “Live Long CrossFit” are opening right away.
News
Whitmer’s emergency law debated at state Supreme Court
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Jeffrey Zide
She has ordered virus-related restrictions under a 1945 law granting the power to declare emergencies when public safety is at risk.
News
Governor Whitmer will hold a press virtual conference at 10 a.m.
Updated: 4 hours ago
By
Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer will speak at 10:00 a.m,.
News
Shepard Street to be closed on Sept. 14 due to construction work
Updated: 12 hours ago
By
Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced that Shepard Street from Michigan Avenue to Kalamazoo Street will be closed for milling and paving starting on Monday, Sept. 14.
News
Building fire occurred at Homewild and MLK in Jackson
Updated: 13 hours ago
By
Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m., the Jackson Fire Department responded to a structural fire at Homewild St. and MLK.
News
Ingham County officials investigate suspicious death of woman
Updated: 14 hours ago
By
Gabrielle Reed
Ingham County officials were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident.
News
Bowling lanes reopen for more than just league play
Updated: 14 hours ago
By
Christiana Ford
For some bowling centers, the Governor's definition of "organized sport" is confusing.