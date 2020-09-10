Kiernan Brown withdraws plea, will go to jury trial

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today was planned to be the sentencing of Kiernan Brown, who admitted in court to the murder of Kaylee Brock and Julie Mooney as part of a plea deal. The sentencing, however, did not go through.

During his plea hearing, Brown confessed to killing both Brock and Mooney with a hammer early in the morning on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Police said they had surveillance video from the hotel which showed Brown with Mooney, in addition to having video showing Brown buying the weapons used in the murders.

Both police and the families of Brock and Mooney were upset about the plea bargain, saying they don’t think Brown should ever get out of prison.

“It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of this might be a game or a manipulation of some kind,” Brock’s father Roger said. “It makes us feel angry, manipulated, sad... every emotion you can think of except joy. We don’t get that out of any of this.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina did not accept the plea deal, stating that while she would die before Brown could be released her children and grandchildren may not, and that thought was sobering. Under those circumstances she offered Brown the opportunity to consult with his lawyer to see if he was prepared to accept sentencing immediately or if he would withdraw his guilty plea and go to a jury trial.

After the consultation, Brown opted for the jury trial.

No trial date has yet been set, but it is estimated to be after the holidays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.