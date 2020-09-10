Kiernan Brown sentencing today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kiernan Brown, who pleaded guilty to killing two people in 2019, is due for sentencing today at 1:30 p.m. Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder July 23, only a day after he refused to take a plea deal.

In court, Brown admitted to the murder of Kaylee Brock, 26, and Julie Mooney, 32. The incident happened early in the morning on Friday, May 10, 2019.

During his plea hearing, Brown confessed to killing both Brock and Mooney with a hammer.

Police said they had surveillance video from the hotel which showed Brown with Mooney, in addition to having video showing Brown buying the weapons used in the murders.

Police and the families of Brock and Mooney were upset about the plea bargain, saying they don’t think Brown should ever get out of prison.

“It seems to me, in my opinion, that a lot of this might be a game or a manipulation of some kind,” Brock’s father Roger said. “It makes us feel angry, manipulated, sad...every emotion you can think of except joy. We don’t get that out of any of this.”

Brown is set to be in court for sentencing Thursday.

