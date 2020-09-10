Advertisement

Ingham County officials investigate suspicious death of woman

(AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County officials were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident. They went to the 4000 block of Holt Rd. in Delhi Twp.

Upon arrival, the body of an adult female was found deceased inside the home. The Michigan State Police crime lab is currently assisting with the collection of evidence to help ascertain the events leading up to the death.

The identification of the woman is not yet known. Notification of next of kin may be delayed for this reason. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this suspicious death.

At this point, there is nothing to indicate that local residents are in danger. WILX will keep you updated as more details are known.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling lanes reopen for more than just league play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
For some bowling centers, the Governor's definition of "organized sport" is confusing.

Alert Bar

Governor Whitmer signs executive order clarifying face covering requirements for organized sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-180. This order clarifies the rules on face coverings for organized sports during training, practice, and competition.

News

St. Gerard Catholic School making slight changes to reopening plan after teacher catches COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Students are learning virtually after spending a week and half in the classroom.

News

Local businesses have issues with Grubhub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Local businesses have been complaining about the delivery service Grubhub as some Lansing restaurants have been mysteriously showing up on the app.

Latest News

News

MSU may suspend students who violate health directives

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University has recently informed students that those who continue to gather in ways that compromise the health of others could potentially be suspended from the university.

News

MSU community saddened by temporary closure of Dairy Store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is closing its doors indefinitely.

News

State provides guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to open safely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The guidelines are designed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to the public and workers.

News

Food assistance for Michigan families extended through September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are 350,000 Michigan families who will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September.

News

Health officials confirm 783 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 9, Michigan health officials have reported 783 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths.

News

UPDATE: Police have found man suspected of running over trooper’s motorcycle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
While attempting the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.