Ingham County officials investigate suspicious death of woman

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County officials were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident. They went to the 4000 block of Holt Rd. in Delhi Twp.

Upon arrival, the body of an adult female was found deceased inside the home. The Michigan State Police crime lab is currently assisting with the collection of evidence to help ascertain the events leading up to the death.

The identification of the woman is not yet known. Notification of next of kin may be delayed for this reason. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this suspicious death.

At this point, there is nothing to indicate that local residents are in danger. WILX will keep you updated as more details are known.

