In My View 9/10/2020: Detroit Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe there is hope for the Detroit Tigers next season. They have a corps of young pitchers who are developing in this Covid reduced year. If they can find at least four starters with this year’s experience to build on for next year they would have a leg up on just hoping to flat out rebuild. But this year’s starters still need a strong finish to provide some off season momentum and off season for 2021 assuming next year is relatively normal and Covid free.

