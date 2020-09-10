Advertisement

In My View 9/10/2020: Detroit Tigers

In My View 9/10/2020
In My View 9/10/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Maybe there is hope for the Detroit Tigers next season.  They have a corps of young pitchers who are developing in this Covid reduced year.  If they can find at least four starters with this year’s experience to build on for next year they would have a leg up on just hoping to flat out rebuild.  But this year’s starters still need a strong finish to provide some off season momentum and off season for 2021 assuming next year is relatively normal and Covid free.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL Season To Begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lions open at home Sunday against the Bears

Sports

British Boxing Great Minter Dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
He was 69

Sports

Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

Updated: 6 hours ago
Play continues throughout Thursday

Sports

Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

Updated: 6 hours ago
Schedules posted at MHSAA website

Latest News

Sports

Mason High School Announces Revised Football Schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
Each area team has lost three games

Sports

In My View 9/9/2020: Big Ten football

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Now legislators across the Midwest want the Big Ten to play football this fall. It’s getting late for that to happen but it does not appear to me that these 14 conference presidents are about to buckle even though the pressure ratchets up each week end as fans watch football played elsewhere in the country.

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Players all wore number 21

Sports

Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
She got off to a slow start