Advertisement

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — A huge fire has broken out at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive blast.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The explosion last month killed more than 190 people and injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month’s explosion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate GOP’s virus relief bill expected to fail in vote

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the North Complex fire northeast of San Francisco, authorities said.

News

Whitmer’s emergency law debated at state Supreme Court

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
She has ordered virus-related restrictions under a 1945 law granting the power to declare emergencies when public safety is at risk.

National

Senate to vote on advancing 'skinny' coronavirus stimulus bill

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The bill calls for $300 per week in enhanced jobless benefits, extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides $105 billion in education funds. It does not include stimulus checks or additional state aid.

Latest News

National

Good Samaritans thwart Calif. girl’s kidnapping from blind father 4 times

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 24-year-old suspect was eventually arrested on one felony count of kidnapping. Investigators believe he may have targeted other young children on public transportation in both Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

National

Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap 6-year-old girl from blind father in Los Angeles

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Investigators believe the 24-year-old suspect may have targeted other young children on public transportation in both Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

News

Governor Whitmer will hold a press virtual conference at 10 a.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer will speak at 10:00 a.m,.

National

Woodward book: Trump downplays COVID-19 threat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Weeks before the first U.S. death from COVID-19, President Trump said in interviews that he knew the virus was highly contagious but wanted to downplay the dangers to keep the American public calm.

National

Kansas City takes COVID-19 precautions as Chiefs fans return to games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Since Arrowhead Stadium has limited capacity due to coronavirus concerns, many Chiefs fans will be heading to the Kansas City Power & Light District for a watch party.

National

Scientists shocked when snake lays eggs 15 years after last seeing male

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
Ball pythons can reproduce both sexually and asexually. The zoo staff plans to do genetic testing on the eggs to determine which of these methods the snake used.