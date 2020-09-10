Health officials confirm 924 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 10, Michigan health officials have reported 924 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 17 deaths. The state totals now sit at 109,519 cases and 6,569 deaths.

Clinton County reports 498 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 492 cases and 9 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,244 cases and 42 deaths.

Jackson County reports 886 cases and 40 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 442 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.