Gyms have reopened

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday marked the first day in almost 6 months gyms can open.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow pools to be open at 25% percent capacity.

Some gyms like the YMCA are waiting before they open their doors. Others like “Live Long CrossFit” are opening right away.

Owners said they’re happy to be back.

People who like to exercise said they rely on the gym to stay healthy and are happy to be able to go back.

“I’ve lost over 130 pounds working out and snap fitness here in Mason has been instrumental in that, I’ve been coming here since 2016. This gym’s always been one of the cleanest in this area,” said Laura Curtis, a Snap Fitness customer.

New guidelines from the state say indoor classes at gyms and fitness centers are limited to 10 people or less.

