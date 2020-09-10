Governor Whitmer will hold a press virtual conference at 10 a.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 Thursday at 10 a.m.

The update will be held virtually,

They will be joined by leaders in education, business, labor, and workforce development, to announce the launch of a first of its kind initiative to help Michigan workers and their families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WILX will stream the conference on our website and app but it will not be aired on television.

