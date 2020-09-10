Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday

By Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WILX) -A rally for President Donald Trump in Michigan has Gov. Gretchen Whitmer worried.

President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday. He’s expected to speak at an airport hangar near MBS International Airport in Freeland.

Gov. Whitmer says the President’s visit to the Saginaw area has her concerned because the United States is in the middle of a pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer spoke to CNN’s Anderson Cooper earlier this week, saying that she is distressed about President Trump’s visit, but did not have the same fears about Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s visit in Warren on Wednesday.

“I know that they are scrupulously following the science,” and “they want to keep their supporters and the general public safe," Whitmer said of Biden’s visit.

She suggested the difference between the two events is that Biden embraces wearing a mask, while President Trump does not. Gov. Whitmer says she believes the President will encourage people to come to his event without masks, and that has her worried that the progress the state has made fighting the virus could be reversed.

“We anticipate that he’ll be descending upon this state, and perhaps encouraging people to come maskless, and come together in ways we’ve seen them happening across the country,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I think this is very distressing.” She continued, “Events like this threaten all that sacrifice that we’ve made, and I’d love to see the leader of our country embrace masks and encourage people to do the right thing.”

Saginaw County is an area that President Trump won by about one percent of the vote in the 2016 presidential election.

There is nothing mentioned about masks in the President’s event registration email. There is a COVID-19 related waiver though.

News 10 is sending a crew to Saginaw and will have live coverage from the event.

