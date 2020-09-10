Advertisement

Family and friends honor MSU student who died in hit-and-run

Family and friends remember Dominic Duhn.
Family and friends remember Dominic Duhn.(WILX)
By Nicole Buchmann
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many are mourning the loss of 20-year old MSU junior, Dominic Duhn, who was hit and killed while riding his skateboard last week in suburban Detroit.

Duhn was just starting his junior year remotely and studying business agriculture. His friends, MSU juniors Aleks Ljuljdjurovic and Jack Tsalis, share their feelings.

“I’m like heartbroken, sad, and I don’t know what’s going on right now,” said Jack Tsalis, Dominic’s childhood friend.

“I just feel like he had so much ahead of him knowing who he was,” added Ljuljdjurovic.

Together, they reminisce about Dominic’s amazing personality.

“I just want to remember him in a positive light because that’s what he would want,” said Ljuljdjurovic.

Part of that light is the memories made at Michigan State University and the nearby skate park.

“We just kind of picked up skate boarding. He got good real fast,” said Tsalis. “That freshman year, we did everything together and I’ll never forget it.”

To further honor him, Duhn’s family has set up a scholarship in his name.

“It helps kids who can’t afford to go to college, which I think is a really great thing,” explained Tsalis.

Both friends also believe creating a local skate park would be a great way to honor Dominic.

'We want to build a skate park in Northville to honor Dom and so kids don’t have to be skating in the street," said Tsalis.

The two are now using social media to get the attention of skating boarding legend, Tony Hawk, for help.

The Dominic Duhn Memorial Scholarship Fund has already surpassed its goal of $50,000.

Click the link to donate to the Dominic Duhn Memorial Scholarship Fund

As police continue to search for answers regarding the fatal accident, family and friends are looking for more ways to uphold his legacy.

“He was always pushing us to be better as he was bettering himself,” said Ljuljdjurovic.

“He really saw the best in everything and everyone,” added Jack Tsalis.

As of Thursday, the Northville Township Police Department say they’re still working to find the driver involved in the accident that killed Dominic.

They tell News 10 that they’re following up on dozens of tips from all over southeast Michigan. Anyone with information on the driver and their vehicle is asked to contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

