Enbridge to Resume Pipeline Operations

Enbridge says installation will fully resume for the Mackinac pipelines.
(WLUC)
By Associated Press and Zaria Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Enbridge says it will resume full operations of its pipeline that runs beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac. The company’s Line 5 carries oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. It divides into two pipes beneath the straits, which links Lakes Huron and Michigan. A circuit judge ordered both pipes shut down in June after Enbridge found damage to a support structure. He later allowed oil to continue flowing through the western leg. On Wednesday, the judge also approved the restart of the eastern leg. The company says the pipeline is safe but wants to reroute it through a tunnel. Environmentalists want it closed permanently. Oil will begin re-flowing through the pipeline as soon as Thursday.

