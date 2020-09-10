Advertisement

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

President Donald Trump is acknowledging he played down the projected impact of the deadly coronavrius early this year and says he meant to avoid creating a panic
A new book by journalist Bob Woodward reveals that Trump told Woodward he had been warned in January that the virus had the potential to kill millions. File photo from Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is acknowledging he played down the projected impact of the deadly coronavrius early this year and says he meant to avoid creating a panic.

A new book by journalist Bob Woodward reveals that Trump told Woodward he had been warned in January that the virus had the potential to kill millions. Yet Trump reassured Americans publicly that the virus was “very well under control.”

Today, around 190,000 have died in the U.S. so far and millions have been infected.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Trump “lied to the American people” and failed to do his job.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

