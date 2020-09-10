Building fire occurred at Homewild and MLK in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m., the Jackson Fire Department responded to a structural fire at Homewild St. and MLK.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ermatinger was there at the start of the fire. After seeing the status of the fire about 40 minutes upon arrival, Chief Ermatinger called the Jackson Fire Department Captain.

Then, additional crews from areas like Blackman Township and Spring Arbor came out to help.

In the fire, 50 percent of the building was damaged. It is important to note that the building had several units in it.

The firefighter crews used aerial devices to pour massive amounts of water on the building. This resulted in the building becoming flooded.

Here is another picture showcasing some of the damage:

Firefighters help take down flames (Justin Counts)

An unidentified Jackson firefighter was injured in the process. The firefighter suffered second degree burns. He was sent to the Henry Ford Allegiance Health for medical treatment.

A fire investigator was on the scene. However, an investigation is still underway.

WILX will keep you updated as more information is known.

