Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Conference says 16 of its 19 schools will play revised football schedules beginning Friday, September 18th. Lansing schools Eastern, Everett and Sexton are not participating in any extra curricular activities until November 6th at the earliest. The other schools will play six regular season games and openers include Portland at DeWitt, Grand Ledge vs. St. Johns and Mason at Haslett. Holt is being given some schedule latitude because it is fielding a varsity team only and the team has not had as much practice time as other area teams. All Michigan teams will take part in the state tournament with 11-man title games to be played December 4-5 at outdoor sites.

