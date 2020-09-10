Advertisement

Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

High School Football Week 1 Scores
High School Football Week 1 Scores(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Conference says 16 of its 19 schools will play revised football schedules beginning Friday, September 18th. Lansing schools Eastern, Everett and Sexton are not participating in any extra curricular activities until November 6th at the earliest. The other schools will play six regular season games and openers include Portland at DeWitt, Grand Ledge vs. St. Johns and Mason at Haslett. Holt is being given some schedule latitude because it is fielding a varsity team only and the team has not had as much practice time as other area teams. All Michigan teams will take part in the state tournament with 11-man title games to be played December 4-5 at outdoor sites.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NFL Season To Begin

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lions open at home Sunday against the Bears

Sports

British Boxing Great Minter Dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
He was 69

Sports

Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Play continues throughout Thursday

Sports

Mason High School Announces Revised Football Schedule

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Each area team has lost three games

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/9/2020: Big Ten football

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Now legislators across the Midwest want the Big Ten to play football this fall. It’s getting late for that to happen but it does not appear to me that these 14 conference presidents are about to buckle even though the pressure ratchets up each week end as fans watch football played elsewhere in the country.

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: 20 hours ago
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: 20 hours ago
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
Players all wore number 21

Sports

Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

Updated: 20 hours ago
She got off to a slow start

Sports

Tigers Routed By Brewers

Updated: 20 hours ago
Another rough day for Tigers' pitcher Matt Boyd