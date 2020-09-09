Tigers Routed By Brewers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Miilwaukee Brewers pounded out 21 hits en route to a 19-0 win over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. Tigers' starting pitcher Matthew Boyd gave up a scoreless first inning before the rout was on, beginning with a three run second inning. The teams split the two game series and the Tigers now stand 19-22 with 19 games remaining. They play two seven inning games in St. Louis against the Cardinals Thursday and they now trail the New York Yankees by a game and a half for the American League’s final wild card playoff berth.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.