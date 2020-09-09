Advertisement

Tigers Routed By Brewers

(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Miilwaukee Brewers pounded out 21 hits en route to a 19-0 win over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park. Tigers' starting pitcher Matthew Boyd gave up a scoreless first inning before the rout was on, beginning with a three run second inning. The teams split the two game series and the Tigers now stand 19-22 with 19 games remaining. They play two seven inning games in St. Louis against the Cardinals Thursday and they now trail the New York Yankees by a game and a half for the American League’s final wild card playoff berth.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: 38 minutes ago
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: 40 minutes ago
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Players all wore number 21

Sports

Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

Updated: 46 minutes ago
She got off to a slow start

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/8/2020: High school football

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Best area high school football teams? Look out for Lansing Catholic and DeWitt, the usual suspects. But scheduling with teams unsure of playing status may become a bigger challenge.

Sports

Families Will Be Added to NBA Re start

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
Teams involved can add families to bubble

Sports

Roberto Clemente Day Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
All will wear number 21

Sports

Former American League President Dies

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Gene Budig passes, no cause given

Sports

Braves Lose Another Key Pitcher

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Max Fried placed on ten day injured list

Sports

American Advances to Tennis Semi-finals

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
Jennifer Brady advances from quarters