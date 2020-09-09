Show us what fall in Michigan looks like for you

As the leaves start to change every year in fall Michigan becomes a uniquely beautiful state. The normal lush green of our forests become a mosaic of orange and red, yellow and brown, then one by one the leaves trickle down. In the Upper Peninsula the leaves are already turning, and soon the Lower Peninsula will follow.

Now, WILX News 10 wants to see what your Michigan fall looks like! Submit your photos of fall leaves to our Facebook page, from green to ground, and we’ll put some of the best in the gallery below. We hope by the end of fall we’ll have a large gallery showing Michigan leaves in all stages submitted by photographers from all over the mitten.

To submit a photo CLICK HERE.

By submitting a photo you give WILX-TV the right to distribute the image across any media, including but not limited to television and websites. Must be at least 14 years old to submit a photo.

