Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

-NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams hit 20 aces and came back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH'-nuh pih-RAHN'-koh-vah) in three sets Wednesday to get to the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. She trailed by a set and a break but used a five-game run to turn the match around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, needs two more victories for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She’ll face either No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. Their quarterfinal is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Two men’s quarterfinals are also on tap Wednesday. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem), a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. All are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.