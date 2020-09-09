Advertisement

Serena Wins Open Quarter-final

Serena Williams wins opening match at the Top Seed Tennis Open
Serena Williams wins opening match at the Top Seed Tennis Open(KATELYN CONN | Katlyn-Conn)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams hit 20 aces and came back to beat Tsvetana Pironkova (sveh-TAH'-nuh pih-RAHN'-koh-vah) in three sets Wednesday to get to the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match that lasted more than two hours in an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium. She trailed by a set and a break but used a five-game run to turn the match around.

Williams, who turns 39 in less than three weeks, needs two more victories for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She’ll face either No. 16 Elise Mertens or unseeded Victoria Azarenka on Thursday. Their quarterfinal is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Two men’s quarterfinals are also on tap Wednesday. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem (teem), a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. All are seeking their first Grand Slam title.

The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Latest News

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: 38 minutes ago
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: 40 minutes ago
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Players all wore number 21

Sports

Tigers Routed By Brewers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Another rough day for Tigers' pitcher Matt Boyd

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/8/2020: High school football

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Best area high school football teams? Look out for Lansing Catholic and DeWitt, the usual suspects. But scheduling with teams unsure of playing status may become a bigger challenge.

Sports

Families Will Be Added to NBA Re start

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
Teams involved can add families to bubble

Sports

Roberto Clemente Day Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
All will wear number 21

Sports

Former American League President Dies

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
Gene Budig passes, no cause given

Sports

Braves Lose Another Key Pitcher

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Max Fried placed on ten day injured list

Sports

American Advances to Tennis Semi-finals

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
Jennifer Brady advances from quarters