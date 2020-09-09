Advertisement

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Jalen Ramsey is becoming the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back. Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety.

Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks. Ramsey had one interception in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

The Rams open their season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium, their new home.

