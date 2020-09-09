Police search for man who ran over trooper’s motorcycle

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) pulled over a man driving a pickup truck for a traffic violation. During the stop, on M-52 near Howell Rd in Ingham County, the trooper discovered the suspect had a warrant out for his arrest.

While attempting the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

The suspect is driving a white 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck with MI plate number of EEV0702. MSP have released the name of the suspect, John Henry Goss III, a 38 year old man from National City, MI. Goss is 5′10 and 190 lbs.

Despite having his motorcycle run over, the trooper was not injured.

