Pewamo-Westphalia schools move to virtual learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia schools have moved to virtual learning according to a Facebook post.

Middle and High Schools will move to virtual learning immediately. Elementary School will continue to do face-to-face learning until Friday, Sept. 11.

The post noted that since sports are volunteer, they will continue to be played. This is a developing story and WILX will inform you as more information becomes available.

The post said they plan to resume face-to-face learning on the 21st.

