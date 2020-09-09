Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia schools move to virtual learning

(Jace Barraclough)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia schools have moved to virtual learning according to a Facebook post.

Middle and High Schools will move to virtual learning immediately. Elementary School will continue to do face-to-face learning until Friday, Sept. 11.

The post noted that since sports are volunteer, they will continue to be played. This is a developing story and WILX will inform you as more information becomes available.

The post said they plan to resume face-to-face learning on the 21st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Parents have mixed reactions to Lansing School District postponing all extracurricular activities in the fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Mixed reaction from parents about the district’s decision. Some say they’re on board hoping it keeps students safe while others say it’s unfair.

VOD Recordings

Back to School for Lansing, Grand Ledge, and Ovid Elsie on Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Back to Learning

Here’s who’s playing fall sports in mid-Michigan

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
A running list of schools in the area that News 10 has contacted regarding fall sports.

Back to Learning

Stockbridge schools prepare for hybrid learning to begin next week

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Hybrid learning begins Tuesday for select Stockbridge students.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: MSU dorms on the second day of moving in

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Although the number of move-ins is far less than usual, the task this year is actually more complex.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: As schools transition, YMCA of Lansing opens virtual learning space

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The program is designed to give children a space where they can attend virtual classes while still receiving supervision from adults.

News

Limited number of students move in to dorms on MSU campus

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
It was move in weekend for students at Michigan State University. However, only a small portion were able to have the opportunity call campus their home away from home.

Back to Learning

Lansing School District postpones first day of school to Sept. 8

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
LSD postpones first day of school for lack of technology and contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools gives inside look at virtual learning experience

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
What will vitual learning look like? Grand Ledge Public Schools explains.