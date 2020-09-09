Advertisement

Parents have mixed reactions to Lansing School District postponing all extracurricular activities in the fall

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

No extracurricular activities for Lansing students this fall. That announcement released Tuesday evening from the Lansing School District.

Mixed reaction from parents about the district’s decision. Some say they’re on board hoping it keeps students safe while others say it’s unfair.

“When I heard about the Lansing school district decision to not participate in fall sports I was very frustrated,” said Lansing district parent Atisha Mireles.

Mireles has a few children in the school district and feels it’s unfair to see students at others schools taking part in extracurricular activities while her kids don’t get the same chance.

“We have students that live right next door to us that go to these other districts so now a lot of our athletes are not going to have the same opportunities as the others that live in the exact same neighborhood.”

On the other side of the playing field some parents agree with the district’s decision, saying it will keep students safe.

“We can’t even be in classrooms right now to teach so it makes sense that they would say, 'no, we’re not going to do sports in the fall, but see how this plays out and maybe we can resume them again in the spring,” Jaynean Cornelius.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says having contact sports right now is a dangerous decision.

“Any sport needs to take into consideration a lot of different things related to the potential of increased transmission. And again -- you know increased transmission may not be you know these particular people getting sick and ended up getting hospitalized and dying 2 months later. They start a trend of increased transmission in the community that ultimately impacts the community. So, not a big fan of contact sports right now,” said Officer Vail.

The district says extracurricular activities will be postponed at least through November 6th.

To read the superintendent’s full statement, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Back to School for Lansing, Grand Ledge, and Ovid Elsie on Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

Back to Learning

Here’s who’s playing fall sports in mid-Michigan

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
A running list of schools in the area that News 10 has contacted regarding fall sports.

Back to Learning

Stockbridge schools prepare for hybrid learning to begin next week

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Hybrid learning begins Tuesday for select Stockbridge students.

News

Back to Learning: Local schools preparing for potential COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
The state said there are five outbreaks in K-12 schools. One of those outbreaks is in a mid-Michigan school, but the state isn’t saying which building or district.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: MSU dorms on the second day of moving in

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Although the number of move-ins is far less than usual, the task this year is actually more complex.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: As schools transition, YMCA of Lansing opens virtual learning space

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The program is designed to give children a space where they can attend virtual classes while still receiving supervision from adults.

News

Limited number of students move in to dorms on MSU campus

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
It was move in weekend for students at Michigan State University. However, only a small portion were able to have the opportunity call campus their home away from home.

Back to Learning

Lansing School District postpones first day of school to Sept. 8

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
LSD postpones first day of school for lack of technology and contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

News

Back to Learning: Grand Ledge Public Schools gives inside look at virtual learning experience

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
What will vitual learning look like? Grand Ledge Public Schools explains.

Back to Learning

Teachers ask for patience

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
News 10 caught up with a Mason Middle School teacher to talk about how the first week of online school is going.