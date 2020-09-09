Parents have mixed reactions to Lansing School District postponing all extracurricular activities in the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

No extracurricular activities for Lansing students this fall. That announcement released Tuesday evening from the Lansing School District.

Mixed reaction from parents about the district’s decision. Some say they’re on board hoping it keeps students safe while others say it’s unfair.

“When I heard about the Lansing school district decision to not participate in fall sports I was very frustrated,” said Lansing district parent Atisha Mireles.

Mireles has a few children in the school district and feels it’s unfair to see students at others schools taking part in extracurricular activities while her kids don’t get the same chance.

“We have students that live right next door to us that go to these other districts so now a lot of our athletes are not going to have the same opportunities as the others that live in the exact same neighborhood.”

On the other side of the playing field some parents agree with the district’s decision, saying it will keep students safe.

“We can’t even be in classrooms right now to teach so it makes sense that they would say, 'no, we’re not going to do sports in the fall, but see how this plays out and maybe we can resume them again in the spring,” Jaynean Cornelius.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says having contact sports right now is a dangerous decision.

“Any sport needs to take into consideration a lot of different things related to the potential of increased transmission. And again -- you know increased transmission may not be you know these particular people getting sick and ended up getting hospitalized and dying 2 months later. They start a trend of increased transmission in the community that ultimately impacts the community. So, not a big fan of contact sports right now,” said Officer Vail.

The district says extracurricular activities will be postponed at least through November 6th.

