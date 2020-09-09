Okemos Public Schools will participate in fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School Athletic Director Brian Fuller confirmed that fall sports will be happening.

AD Brian Fuller provided the following statement via text.

“We’ll transition into allowed activities as we get safety precautions in place,” he said.

In an Okemos school board meeting, the topic of fall sports was heavily discussed. Ultimately, it was agreed upon by the board that individuals could choose to participate in fall sports. Yet, those involved in sports would have to abide by strict safety protocols and rules.

The board took into consideration Governor Whitmer’s executive order when making the decision.

