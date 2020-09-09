Advertisement

Okemos Public Schools will participate in fall sports

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School Athletic Director Brian Fuller confirmed that fall sports will be happening.

AD Brian Fuller provided the following statement via text.

“We’ll transition into allowed activities as we get safety precautions in place,” he said.

In an Okemos school board meeting, the topic of fall sports was heavily discussed. Ultimately, it was agreed upon by the board that individuals could choose to participate in fall sports. Yet, those involved in sports would have to abide by strict safety protocols and rules.

The board took into consideration Governor Whitmer’s executive order when making the decision.

To read the full meeting agenda, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU Student petitions for lower tuition

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

Breaking

UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

Latest News

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.

News

UPDATE: UP theater raises money after roof collapse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A Michigan theater that has been around for nearly 100 years is scrambling to raise money to remove debris after the roof collapsed.

News

Jackson YMCA is set to reopen Sept. 14

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On March 16, the Jackson YMCA closed its doors to abide by the state order. Now, the Jackson YMCA will reopen downtown on Monday, Sept. 14.