Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is out at second as Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick turns a double play on a ball hit by Yadier Molina during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the baseball National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals have placed Howie Kendrick on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. The 37-year-old first baseman and designated hitter has missed the past three games for the 2019 World Series champions, who are in last place in the NL East.

Kendrick is batting .275 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 25 games this season. Last year, he was the MVP of the NL Championship Series and hit the go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the World Series to help the Nationals win the franchise’s first title.

