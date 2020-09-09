Advertisement

MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Vice President of Student Affairs Denise Maybank is leaving MSU.

According to an email sent out by MSU President Samuel Stanely Tuesday, Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.

Vice President Vennie Gore will oversee Maybank’s department for the time being.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jackson City Council approves creation of racial equity commision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a racial equity commission.

News

Funding OK’d for jobless benefit, flood costs, carp project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The $2.8 billion in spending is almost entirely federally funded.

News

MSU Student petitions for lower tuition

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”

Latest News

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

Breaking

UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.