MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Vice President of Student Affairs Denise Maybank is leaving MSU.

According to an email sent out by MSU President Samuel Stanely Tuesday, Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.

Vice President Vennie Gore will oversee Maybank’s department for the time being.

