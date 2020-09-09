MSU may suspend students who violate health directives

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has recently informed students that those who continue to gather in ways that compromise the health of others could potentially be suspended from the university. The suspension could last up to a minimum of one full semester.

This statement comes after various reports. The university urges students to minimize gatherings altogether-whether small or large; citing the increase of COVID-19 cases from the week of Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.

The reported behaviors violate the directives outlined in the MSU Community Compact and the Ingham County Health Department Emergency Order.

Michigan State University encourages students to employ social distancing and to be safe. For more information and resources regarding the MSU Together We Will initiative, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.