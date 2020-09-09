Advertisement

MSU community saddened by temporary closure of Dairy Store

The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is closing its doors indefinitely.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is closing its doors indefinitely.

The store’s sales have declined since the beginning of the pandemic, but with significantly fewer students on campus, things were likely to get worse this fall.

“The COVID virus has cost us about 75% of our business during this peak time. Normally by winter we’re about half of our summer high, and so we’re just not in a position where we’re able to sustain the operation of the store,” said Ron Hendrick, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Most MSU students have fond memories from the Dairy Store.

“In between classes, I would always come here and get the grilled cheese, especially when they have free tomato soup, and the milkshakes are the best. I always love coming here,” said MSU senior Jessica Johnson.

Those who grew up in the area will miss it, too.

“My family would come here in the summer. We love SQ 150. My dad is a retired firefighter from Lansing, and when he retired, they got him two or three gallons of SQ 150 as part of his retirement presents,” said Katie Pawluk who lives in Holt.

That’s why the Dairy Store’s temporary closure is affecting so many people.

For years, the store has sourced the milk for its ice cream and cheese from dairy cows on campus and Michigan farmers. Agriculture students got a hands-on experience working in the store.

The switch to remote learning has taken away most of its customers.

There’s no reopening date, but ice cream lovers are hoping it’s soon.

“Really, it’s going to be the virus and the amount of people on campus that determine that for us,” said Hendrick.

The store will continue curbside sales until Friday. They’re open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

