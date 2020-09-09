Advertisement

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - All Puerto Rican players are allowed to wear No. 21 Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number started with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where all the players and coaches will wear No. 21 against the White Sox Wednesday night. The Pirates and the family of the late Hall of Fame right fielder are hoping to spark a movement to get No. 21 retired throughout Major League Baseball, as MLB has done for Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Clemente, the 1966 NL MVP, was picked for 15 All-Star Games. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to deliver relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

Major League Baseball home teams on Wednesday will honor their nominees for the Clemente Award, given annually during the World Series to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and contributions on and off the field. Teams that are not home will honor their nominees when they return to their ballpark for their next home game.

Latest News

News

MSU may suspend students who violate health directives

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University has recently informed students that those who continue to gather in ways that compromise the health of others could potentially be suspended from the university.

News

MSU community saddened by temporary closure of Dairy Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is closing its doors indefinitely.

News

State provides guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to open safely

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The guidelines are designed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to the public and workers.

News

Food assistance for Michigan families extended through September

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are 350,000 Michigan families who will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 783 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 9, Michigan health officials have reported 783 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths.

News

UPDATE: Police have found man suspected of running over trooper’s motorcycle

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
While attempting the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

Back to Learning

Pewamo-Westphalia schools move to virtual learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Middle and High school will go virtual immediately.

News

Joe Biden to speak in Warren on Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Democratic Presidential Nominee is expected to speak in Warren at 1:15 pm Wednesday.

News

Gyms reopening in mid-Michigan Wednesday.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spencer Soicher is in East Lansing with the details on the unconventional reopening of gyms in mid-Michigan.

News

MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.