MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

-UNDATED (AP) - All Puerto Rican players are allowed to wear No. 21 Wednesday during Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Day celebration.

The move to wear the number started with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where all the players and coaches will wear No. 21 against the White Sox Wednesday night. The Pirates and the family of the late Hall of Fame right fielder are hoping to spark a movement to get No. 21 retired throughout Major League Baseball, as MLB has done for Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Clemente, the 1966 NL MVP, was picked for 15 All-Star Games. He died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, following takeoff from Puerto Rico on a flight to deliver relief supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.

Major League Baseball home teams on Wednesday will honor their nominees for the Clemente Award, given annually during the World Series to a player who best represents baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy and contributions on and off the field. Teams that are not home will honor their nominees when they return to their ballpark for their next home game.