Mason Public Schools will have fall sports

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason Public Schools will allow fall sports. They are following the requirements included in the MI Safe Start Plan in accordance with the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA).

Fall sports includes the following: boys football, girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving, boys tennis, girls golf, boys soccer, and boys and girls cross country will take place this fall. Of course, Mason Public Schools will adhere to necessary restrictions and protocols.

For indoor sports, there are restrictions. Read to know the following indoor sports restrictions:

· Wearing masks during all sporting events and practices (with the exception of swimming and diving)

· Audiences are limited to two guests of each athlete

· All coaches and athletes will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

· Concessions will not be sold at the venue

Just like indoor sports, outdoor sports has restrictions as well. Outdoor sports restrictions include the following:

· Wearing masks during all sporting events and practices

· Audiences are limited to two guests

· All coaches and athletes will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms

· Concessions availability will be determined by the Ingham County Health Department

Also, spring sports teams are permitted to meet up to 16 times from now until October 31. This is due to their seasons being cut short this year. Winter workouts will be directed by their coaches similar to previous seasons.

The middle school sports will follow the MHSAA guidelines.

Any questions about youth sports should be directed to the organization or coach for their schedule and guidelines.

