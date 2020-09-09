Advertisement

Lupita Nyong’o says Chadwick Boseman’s ‘power lives on’

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer. His representative says Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”

“I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope,” the actress writes in the message posted to her social media accounts Tuesday, 11 days after Boseman’s death from colon cancer at age 43. “The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning.”

Nyong’o, who played Nakia opposite Boseman’s T’Challa in the blockbuster 2018 film, says she was struck by his “quiet, powerful presence” and an energy that seemed immortal which manifested itself through his carefully chosen words.

“He used his mouth to build, to edify, never to break,” she writes. “And he used is to tell some regrettably lame dad jokes.”

She says Boseman “cared so much about humanity, about Black people, about his people” and that “his power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSU Student petitions for lower tuition

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|

News

Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.

Breaking

UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.

News

Not all gyms plan to reopen Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Gyms across Michigan can start reopening Wednesday, with limited capacity.

Latest News

Fall Leaves 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

What fans can expect for fall high school sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Grand Ledge and Bath Public Schools discuss fan protocols for fall sports.

News

COVID-19 testing now available at five new sites

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The new sites are offering the less invasive saliva tests.

News

UPDATE: UP theater raises money after roof collapse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A Michigan theater that has been around for nearly 100 years is scrambling to raise money to remove debris after the roof collapsed.

News

Jackson YMCA is set to reopen Sept. 14

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On March 16, the Jackson YMCA closed its doors to abide by the state order. Now, the Jackson YMCA will reopen downtown on Monday, Sept. 14.

News

Saint Gerard School takes precautionary measures as junior high teacher tests positive

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend, the Saint Gerard School in Lansing has taken precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of students, families and faculty.