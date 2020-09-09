Advertisement

Local businesses have issues with Grubhub

Grubhub creates issues with menus
(KSFY)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local businesses have been complaining about the delivery service Grubhub as some Lansing restaurants have been mysteriously showing up on the app. However, they never agreed to be on Grubhub. And on top of that, the menus are wrong.

It has been frustrating and confusing for some of these local owners. Some owners say they do not know how some of these items showed up. Whereas, others say they do not have the app and never signed up for the service.

But, how did their menus show up on a platform they never signed up for? That’s the question puzzling several Mid-Michigan businesses.

“One night I had several friends message me and ask me if Mac’s Bar was getting into the culinary business, which I found odd because the bar is not open and currently closed for obvious reasons. And, I looked into it and Grubhub had made a profile with our address, name and website, but it slapped on a restaurant called Mac Bar,” said Scott Bell, Mac’s Bar owner.

As it turns out, Mac’s Bar is a New York City franchise that specializes in fun macaroni dishes. This is very different from the college town live music vibe Mac’s Bar is known for.

“The idea of anyone eating food from Mac’s Bar is astonishing,” Bell said.

Mac’s Bar isn’t the only local business dealing with this issue.

You can find items like the gluten-free Rusty Taco on the menu for Mr. Taco. Yet, the owner states he doesn’t sell anything like it and is not affiliated with Grubhub or any delivery service.

Landshark apparently sells seafood like the Aha Tuna Tartare. But the East Lansing address listed is a business that’s been temporarily closed since March and the owner says they do not sell seafood.

These menu mishaps do not stop the service from accepting money and allowing customers to place an order. And, it has been quite the headache for businesses trying to get the problem fixed. They have even tried contacting Grubhub, but Grubhub has yet to reach back out.

In the meantime, they’re still trying to get answers from Grubhub about why it happened in the first place.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alert Bar

LIVE: Biden speaks in Michigan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Joe Biden speaks about his plans for Michigan after COVID-19.

News

St. Gerard Catholic School making slight changes to reopening plan after teacher catches COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
Students are learning virtually after spending a week and half in the classroom.

News

MSU may suspend students who violate health directives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan State University has recently informed students that those who continue to gather in ways that compromise the health of others could potentially be suspended from the university.

News

MSU community saddened by temporary closure of Dairy Store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
The MSU Dairy Store is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartan staple is closing its doors indefinitely.

Latest News

News

State provides guidelines for gyms and fitness centers to open safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The guidelines are designed to prevent further spread of COVID-19 to the public and workers.

News

Food assistance for Michigan families extended through September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are 350,000 Michigan families who will continue to have access to additional food assistance benefits during the month of September.

News

Health officials confirm 783 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 9, Michigan health officials have reported 783 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 13 deaths.

News

UPDATE: Police have found man suspected of running over trooper’s motorcycle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
While attempting the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

Back to Learning

Pewamo-Westphalia schools move to virtual learning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Middle and High school will go virtual immediately.

News

Joe Biden to speak in Warren on Wednesday afternoon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Democratic Presidential Nominee is expected to speak in Warren at 1:15 pm Wednesday.