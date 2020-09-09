News
LIVE: Biden speaks in Warren
(Matt Slocum | AP)
By
Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
|
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Police search for man who ran over trooper's motorcycle
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Jake Draugelis
While attempting the arrest, the suspect ran over the trooper’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
Pewamo-Westphalia schools move to virtual learning
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
Middle and High school will go virtual immediately.
Joe Biden to speak in Warren on Wednesday afternoon
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
The Democratic Presidential Nominee is expected to speak in Warren at 1:15 pm Wednesday.
Gyms reopening in mid-Michigan Wednesday.
Updated: 5 hours ago
Spencer Soicher is in East Lansing with the details on the unconventional reopening of gyms in mid-Michigan.
MSU Vice President of Student Affairs steps down
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
Maybank will be taking over at the City University of New York in the same position she held at MSU.
Jackson City Council approves creation of racial equity commission
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Jeffrey Zide
The council voted unanimously to approve the creation of a racial equity commission.
MSU Student petitions for lower tuition
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Lupita Nyong'o says Chadwick Boseman's 'power lives on'
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Gabrielle Reed
Lupita Nyong’o has written a stirring tribute to her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, calling him a man whose power will “reverberate for generations.”
Michigan boy finds companion in dog from animal shelter
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Rachel Sweet
One local boy named Bentley has found a friend in a dog at the Jackson County Animal Shelter located in Jackson, MI.
UPDATE: Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities in the fall, superintendent releases letter
Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By
WILX News 10
As of September 8, the Lansing School District says there will be no extracurricular activities.